Wine Country Theatre holding auditions for ‘Charlotte’s Web’

– Wine Country Theatre has announced auditions for its upcoming production of “Charlotte’s Web.”

Auditionees are required to bring their resume and headshot. Actors will be reading sides from the production and should also bring their calendar of conflicts from mid-May through June 30.

Auditions will take place on Sunday, Apr. 21, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Monday, Apr. 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The venue is Applause Children’s Theater located at 1413 Riverside Avenue, Suite D, in Paso Robles.

The show dates are scheduled from June 21 to June 30, with performances on Friday and Saturday evenings and a Sunday evening show on June 30. There will be a total of five performances at the Harris Stage Lines, 5995 N. River Rd, Paso Robles, CA 93446 (outdoor stage). Rehearsal venue is to be determined.

“Charlotte’s Web” is based on E.B. White’s beloved story of the friendship between a pig named Wilbur and a little gray spider named Charlotte. The story follows Wilbur’s journey to avoid becoming pork chops with the help of Charlotte’s miraculous plan. The production explores themes of bravery, selfless love, and the true meaning of friendship.

For questions, interested individuals can contact Veronica Surber at surbersings@yahoo.com.

Wine Country Theatre is a volunteer-based, nonprofit community theatre.

