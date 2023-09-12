Wine Country Theatre to present musical ‘She Loves Me’

Show will be presented at the Berg Auditorium at the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center starting Sept. 22

– Wine Country Theatre, now in its tenth year of production, presents the musical “She Loves Me” by Joe Masteroff, Jerry Bock, and Sheldon Harnick, which received the 2016 Tony Award nominee for Best Revival of a Musical on Broadway. Nominated for a total of six Tony Awards and winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critic Circle Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, “She Loves Me,” based on the same romantic story as the popular film “You’ve Got Mail,” follows Amalia and George, two perfume shop clerks who don’t quite see eye to eye. Constantly bumping heads while on the job, the sparring coworkers can’t seem to find common ground. After they each respond to a “lonely hearts advertisement” in the newspaper, they start to fall for their anonymous pen pals—but will love continue to blossom once their identities are finally revealed?

This fully produced show will be presented at the Berg Auditorium at the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center, located at 3201 Spring Street, Paso Robles. Featuring a cast of outstanding local talent, the show is likely to sell out, according to show organizers. Show dates are Sept. 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, and October 1. Friday and Saturday evening shows start at 7:30 p.m. and matinees are presented on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Seating is general admission. Tickets are $30 for general and $19 for students.

For more information contact Cynthia Anthony at (805) 610-0786 or email: laurie@WineCountryTheatre.com. Order tickets on the website: https://winecountrytheatre.com/ or at https://my805tix.com/.

