Wine industry awards announced, ceremony to be live-streamed

–The San Luis Obispo County wine industry comes together annually to honor leaders of the local wine community. Typically, this awards ceremony takes place in the summer at the California Mid-State Fair. This year the ceremony will take place online on Friday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. and will be streamed live on Facebook. These awards recognize dedication, stewardship, innovation, and leadership demonstrated in the San Luis Obispo County wine community.

The 2020 San Luis Obispo County Wine Industry Awards go to – Winegrape Grower of the Year, William and Derryal (posthumously) John, John Vineyard Applications; Winemaker of the Year, Joe Barton, Grey Wolf Cellars and Barton Family Wines; Wine Industry Person of the Year, Amanda Wittstrom-Higgins, Ancient Peaks Winery. On Friday, Oct. 16 the Winery of the Year from the Central Coast Wine Competition (CCWC) will be announced live.

The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance in partnership with the San Luis Obispo Coast Wine Collective, the Independent Grape Growers of the Paso Robles Area, The Vineyard Team, and past award recipients worked together to vote on the 2020 industry award winners. The honorees are evaluated on their leadership and accomplishments in California’s third-largest wine region, San Luis Obispo County. The Winery of the Year is determined by the Central Coast Wine Competition based on a winery’s overall performance of wines through the competition. CCWC judging is currently underway with wine awards being announced in the coming week.

“Although the circumstance of 2020 have been unprecedented, agriculture continues in our County and these individuals’ leadership, hard work, and dedication continue to bring national and international attention to the region,” said Joel Peterson, Executive Director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. “We are excited to utilize a new format to celebrate these passionate individuals with a much wider audience and honor their work that will continue to elevate the reputation of wines from the greater San Luis Obispo County and the Paso Robles wine region.”

Hosted by Tom Keffury of the California Mid-State Fair and Christopher Taranto with the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, this year’s celebration is virtual. The public is invited to watch the presentation on the Facebook pages of the California Mid-State Fair, The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, and KRUSH 92.5 on Friday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. A short video presentation will begin the presentation, followed by a live award ceremony and the unveiling of the Central Coast Wine Competition Winery of the Year award.

Share this post!

email

Related