Winegrape growers association announces new hire

Mindy DeRohan joins team as communications manager

– The California Association of Winegrape Growers (CAWG) recently announced that it has added Mindy DeRohan to its team as its communications manager.

“Mindy brings with her a decade of experience in both agriculture and communications and will play a vital role in creating and delivering value to our members and key stakeholders,” said Natalie Collins, CAWG president. “It is important that our growers, business members, and interested parties are informed of developments in Sacramento and Washington, DC, and that our industry’s successes and challenges are communicated on a public stage. Mindy’s experience and knowledge will serve CAWG and our industry well.”

“I look forward to sharing the important stories of California’s winegrape growers while fulfilling CAWG’s mission to protect and promote their interests,” DeRohan said. “CAWG is dedicated to the advancement of its growers and the winegrape industry, and I am excited to provide value by supporting the association through its communication efforts.”

Prior to joining CAWG, DeRohan was the program manager for the California Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom and manager of a continuing education program for the California Association of Pest Control Advisors.

DeRohan is a Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo graduate with a bachelor of science in agricultural science, and a master of science in agricultural business. She is also a 2016 graduate of the Leadership Farm Bureau program.

