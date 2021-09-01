Winemaker Dinner to support the Boys and Girls Club

Event will be held at the Paso Robles Event Center

–The Boys and Girls Club of the Mid Central Coast will be hosting their first in-person fundraiser of the year with a Winemaker Dinner with four gourmet courses by Chef Jeffery Scott. The seasonal menu will be paired with local wines. Enjoy a live & silent auction and many other surprises, all while raising money for a good cause.

The dinner will be held at a new location, the Frontier BBQ Area at the Paso Robles Event Center, on Saturday, Sept. 11. Tables of eight and four are available.

This event will be held in compliance with current CDC guidelines.

For over 55 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast have been removing financial barriers to high-quality after-school and summer programs. Clubs are dedicated to helping all youth reach their full potential by providing safe, fun, and enriching experiences for kids when they are not in school. Club programs support academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character development that have positively transformed the lives of many of our club members.

Click here to purchase tickets.

For more information, contact Kathryn Scott at (805) 863-2842 or Kathryn.scott@bgccentralcoast.org.

