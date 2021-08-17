Rotary Club Winemakers’ Cookoff announces winners

Twenty of the region’s best winemakers and breweries battled it out for a good cause

–The 22nd annual Paso Robles Rotary Winemakers’ Cookoff returned last Saturday with a night filled with quality wine, gourmet food and fun. Twenty of the region’s best winemakers and breweries battled it out for the Judges’ Awards and People’s Choice Award. All proceeds will benefit the Harlow Ford Scholarship Fund for local high school seniors.

The 2021 winners are:

People’s Choice:

1st – Diablo Paso

2nd – Eberle

3rd – Calcareous

Honorable Mention – Hoyt

Judges’ Award:

1st – Dubost

2nd – Pear Valley

3rd – Diablo Paso

HM – Hoyt

Professional Chef:

1st – Calcareous

2nd – Eberle

3rd – Bovino

HM – Hope

Spirit Award:

1st – Hoyt

2nd – Peachy Canyon

3rd – Pear Valley

“The event was a sell-out,” says Vicki Silva, event chairwoman. “After a hot day; the evening was spectacular! It was fantastic to see so many people enjoying themselves. The atmosphere was relaxed and upbeat. I think people were really feeling great to be out socializing again.”

Advertisement

Share this post!

email

Related