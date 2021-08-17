Rotary Club Winemakers’ Cookoff announces winners
Twenty of the region’s best winemakers and breweries battled it out for a good cause
–The 22nd annual Paso Robles Rotary Winemakers’ Cookoff returned last Saturday with a night filled with quality wine, gourmet food and fun. Twenty of the region’s best winemakers and breweries battled it out for the Judges’ Awards and People’s Choice Award. All proceeds will benefit the Harlow Ford Scholarship Fund for local high school seniors.
The 2021 winners are:
People’s Choice:
1st – Diablo Paso
2nd – Eberle
3rd – Calcareous
Honorable Mention – Hoyt
Judges’ Award:
1st – Dubost
2nd – Pear Valley
3rd – Diablo Paso
HM – Hoyt
Professional Chef:
1st – Calcareous
2nd – Eberle
3rd – Bovino
HM – Hope
Spirit Award:
1st – Hoyt
2nd – Peachy Canyon
3rd – Pear Valley
“The event was a sell-out,” says Vicki Silva, event chairwoman. “After a hot day; the evening was spectacular! It was fantastic to see so many people enjoying themselves. The atmosphere was relaxed and upbeat. I think people were really feeling great to be out socializing again.”