Wineries begin reopening over the weekend

–Many North County wineries began reopening for business over the weekend as state and county health officials relaxed and lifted restrictions.

At Zenaida Cellars off 46 West, wine enthusiasts tasted wine at picnic tables on a patio outside the tasting room.

“Friday was our first day of tasting since mid-March,” said owner Jill Ogorsolka. “We’re following state guidelines to protect our customers.”

At Cambria’s Black Hand Cellars at the west end of Main Street, Tom Banish poured tastings for wine lovers who practiced safe-distancing.

“We clean the counters after each tasting and practice state-mandated protocol,” said Tom Banish, who grows his grapes at his vineyards in San Miguel. “People were thrilled to get out of the house and go wine tasting. We had an excellent day Saturday. It was a lot of fun.”

Smaller wineries were hardest hit by the shutdown for COVID-19 because those with commercial kitchens were allowed to reopen early because they served food. The smaller wineries often do not have commercial kitchens and food offerings.

This Friday, June 19th, many other smaller “Mom and Pop” wineries will reopen including Graveyard Vineyards and Locatelli Vineyards and Winery in San Miguel. J. Dusi on Highway 46 West in Paso Robles is open for wine tasting by reservation only. Wine enthusiasts are encouraged to check winery websites or contact their favorite winery in advance to learn the protocol at individual wineries.

Click here to learn more about industry-specific reopening guidelines.

Share this post!

email

Related