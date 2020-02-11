Wineries of 46 East hosting Valentine’s weekend fundraiser for local student
‘Pour Your Heart Out’ for Braden Waterman
–The Wineries of 46 East are joining forces and dedicating the upcoming Valentine’s weekend (Feb. 14 -16) to Braden Waterman, son of Brochelle Winery owners, who has been recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
Participating wineries along the 46 East Wine Trail will be donating a portion of the weekend’s sales and/or tasting fees directly to the Waterman Family to help pay for medical expenses, as well as lodging and traveling expenses to and from appointments.
The biggest goal is to “keep a smile on Braden Waterman’s face,” according to the association. Attendees are encouraged to post any pictures from the weekend or encouragement with #battlelikeabearcat.
Below is a list of participating wineries:
Allegretto
Arndt Cellars
Barr Estate Winery
Bianchi Winery
Bodega de Edgar
Brochelle Vineyard
Broken Earth Winery
Eberle Winery
Glunz Family Winery & Cellars
Lusso Della Terra Cellars
Penman Springs Vineyard
Rio Seco Vineyard & Winery
Robert Hall Winery
San Antonio Winery
Tobin James Cellars
Villa San-Juliette
Vina Robles Winery
Tasting room hours may vary.
For more information on the event and ways to help, contact: Brenna Jones, Vice President of Wineries of 46 East at wineriesof46east@gmail.com or Nicki Fabian, Director of Sales at Brochelle Vineyards at (805) 237-4410, ext. 1 or nicki@brochelle.com.