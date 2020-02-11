Wineries of 46 East hosting Valentine’s weekend fundraiser for local student

‘Pour Your Heart Out’ for Braden Waterman

–The Wineries of 46 East are joining forces and dedicating the upcoming Valentine’s weekend (Feb. 14 -16) to Braden Waterman, son of Brochelle Winery owners, who has been recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Participating wineries along the 46 East Wine Trail will be donating a portion of the weekend’s sales and/or tasting fees directly to the Waterman Family to help pay for medical expenses, as well as lodging and traveling expenses to and from appointments.

The biggest goal is to “keep a smile on Braden Waterman’s face,” according to the association. Attendees are encouraged to post any pictures from the weekend or encouragement with #battlelikeabearcat.

Below is a list of participating wineries:

Allegretto

Arndt Cellars

Barr Estate Winery

Bianchi Winery

Bodega de Edgar

Brochelle Vineyard

Broken Earth Winery

Eberle Winery

Glunz Family Winery & Cellars

Lusso Della Terra Cellars

Penman Springs Vineyard

Rio Seco Vineyard & Winery

Robert Hall Winery

San Antonio Winery

Tobin James Cellars

Villa San-Juliette

Vina Robles Winery

Tasting room hours may vary.

For more information on the event and ways to help, contact: Brenna Jones, Vice President of Wineries of 46 East at wineriesof46east@gmail.com or Nicki Fabian, Director of Sales at Brochelle Vineyards at (805) 237-4410, ext. 1 or nicki@brochelle.com.

