Wineries offering tastings to Vino for Vets pass holders during May

Women veterans take center stage at next Honor Flight

– Central Coast wineries and tasting rooms are gearing up for an extended celebration in support of Honor Flight Central Coast California this Memorial Day month, May 1-31. Honor Flight’s mission is to take veterans on transformative trips to Washington, DC. Participating wineries will contribute to the cause by offering complimentary tastings to Vino for Vet pass holders.

“The beauty of Vino for Vets lies in its diversity of contributions,” said President of the Honor Flight Board Bear McGill, “Our wineries have embraced this extended celebration wholeheartedly. Their creativity and generosity continue to inspire us.”

As part of the extended festivities, patrons can acquire exclusive tasting passports, unlocking complimentary tastings at participating wineries throughout May. These passports also grant early access to tickets for an upcoming autumn fundraiser.

The May flight marks the 10th anniversary of Honor Flight Central Coast. Adding to the significance of this milestone flight is the record number of women veterans participating. Among them are four women whose service and dedication to our country span decades:

A commander in the Navy serving 22 years, including a role in the White House during President Nixon’s tenure.

An Army sergeant with two years of service.

A Navy storekeeper with 20 years of service.

A Navy veteran who served in Okinawa, Japan, for seven years.

For more information and to acquire your Vino for Vets tasting passport, visit https://www.honorflightccc.org/vinoforvets/.

Vino for Vets participants as of press time:

Bella Luna Estate Winery

Eberle Winery

Volatus

Dubost

Bon Niche Cellars

Cutruzzola Vineyards

Calcareous

Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards

McPrice Myers Wines

Sculpterra

Summerwood

Tackitt

Tobin James Cellars

Tolo Cellars

Share To Social Media