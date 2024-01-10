Paso Robles News|Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Winery portfolio welcomes new CEO 

Posted: 6:20 am, January 10, 2024 by News Staff
Brian Storrs.

– The Craig Stoller Collection announces the appointment of Brian Storrs as Chief Executive Officer. Storrs, previously a consultant, will oversee day-to-day operations for the portfolio of brands, including Sextant, Paris Valley Road, Windemere, and various distribution labels. His role includes shaping the company’s expanding production roadmap.

The Craig Stoller Collection, family-owned since 2004, encompasses over 500 acres of vineyards from Edna Valley to Monterey, California. Proprietors Nancy and Craig Stoller have named Storrs, a consulting advisor for 16 years, as the organization’s first CEO. Storrs will lead the strategic direction for the company’s estate vineyards, properties, and wines while redefining operational roles and enhancing brand recognition.

Craig Stoller, proprietor and director of winemaking, stated, “Brian’s leadership style, industry knowledge, and management experience make him a perfect fit to anchor our business. We recognized the need for an experienced leader to support our goals, and we view Brian as a key component to building success.”

Storrs, with over 35 years of professional experience, is the founder and president of wine and spirits consulting firm Pump Over, Inc. He has previously served as president of Slainte Wines and Niner Wine Estates and held management roles with Wild Horse Winery, Brown-Forman Corporation, Robert Mondavi Winery, and Beringer Vineyards.

“I am honored to steward operations at The Craig Stoller Collection, from sales and marketing to strategic planning,” said Storrs. “I look forward to working with the teams to build on the Stollers’ legacy in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

Storrs, a graduate of California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business management. He contributes to his alma mater as a mentor, assisting students in finding careers in the California wine industry. Storrs has been involved on the executive council board of Cal Poly’s wine and viticulture program.

 

