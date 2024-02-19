Winery welcomes guests to new Adelaida tasting room

Paso Robles winery expands tasting room, culinary pairings

– Anita and Varinder Sahi, proprietors and winemaker of Copia Vineyards and Winery, invite guests to embark on a sensory journey with Copia’s signature wine flight with optional seasonal curated small bite pairings in their new location in the Adelaida Vineyard District of Paso Robles. Located at 5076 Mustard Creek Road in Paso Robles, the 26-acre estate is home to Copia’s winery and tasting lounge, with 20 vineyard acres in development this spring.

“We’re honored to be the new stewards of this exceptional vineyard site,” said Varinder Sahi, owner and winemaker. “The calcareous limestone soil, complemented with exceptional aspects and elevation holds boundless potential for our selected clones of Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Mourvèdre, and Counoise—varieties that promise to flourish in this distinguished terroir. We’ve been delighted with the fruit from our 18 acre estate vineyard in the Willow Creek District, planted in 2019, and look forward to the addition of the Adelaida District fruit to our portfolio in the coming years.

“In our commitment to the land and the art of winemaking, both of our estate vineyards stand as sanctuaries of sustainability. Our Willow Creek Vineyard is farmed organically and is SIP Certified (Sustainability in Practice). The new Adelaida Vineyard Estate will follow suit.”

“We’ve created an experience where walking into Copia feels like you’re walking into our living room,” says Owner and General Manager Anita Sahi, “We want everyone to feel the sense of warmth and personal hospitality–a veritable oasis from day-to-day life. As we embark on this journey of expansion, we invite guests to join us in savoring the fruits of our labor, where every sip is a celebration of living life to the fullest: a respect for sustainable viticulture, timeless craftsmanship, and the enduring love for the land​.”

Tastings are offered Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Pairings are offered at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. To secure a reservation call (805) 296-3000 or email tastingroom@copiavineyards.com.

For more information, visit copiavineyards.com.

