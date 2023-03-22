Winifred Pifer Elementary wins new ‘engagement lab’

New lab to be unveiled this week

– Winifred Pifer Elementary School has won a new engagement lab valued at $65,000 from Get Your Teach On (GYTO) to increase student engagement. The school will unveil the new lab on Thursday, March 23, at 1 p.m. All families, community members, staff, and media outlets are invited to attend.

Out of more than 1,900 nominations, Winifred Pifer Elementary School in Paso Robles was selected to win the Get Your Teach On’s Engagement Lab makeover. Research shows that when students are engaged, motivated, and immersed in an experience, their ability to retain information increases significantly.

Get Your Teach On’s Engagement-Makers team will transform a traditional learning space into Winifred Pifer’s very own engagement lab, which will bring lessons to life in an interactive environment with endless possibilities. This complete transformation includes 30-plus interactive scenes and experiences to redefine any lesson at the click of a button.

“While there are countless deserving schools in the United States, Winifred Pifer was selected after Get Your Teach On received a nomination submitted by their assistant principal, Jennifer Moore.

“Ms. Moore described how teachers ‘go the extra mile to create joyful and meaningful learning opportunities for students,’” said Wade King, Get Your Teach On’s COO. King grew up homeless and was a ward of the state in South Carolina. “I personally know the importance of a welcoming and engaging school experience. It 100% made a difference in where I am today.”

Get Your Teach On specializes in professional development and encouragement for educators and administrators through conferences, workshops, and events. GYTO also provides free resources and teacher-focused merchandise and is the parent organization for the worldwide Rock Your School initiative, which encourages out-of-the-box teaching.

