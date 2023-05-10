Paso Robles News|Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Winners of home winemaking competition announced 

Posted: 7:40 am, May 10, 2023 by News Staff

Santa Ynez man takes Best of Show

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced the winners of the 2023 Home Wine Competition.

“This year’s judging was another great success,” says chief judge Mike Jones, “It’s very clear to the judges and I that the quality, capabilities, and overall craftsmanship of this year’s wines have improved by leaps and bounds. I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see some of our home winemakers turn professional at some point. Already looking forward to next year’s wines.”

Awards:

• Best of Show and Best White: Jerry Shoemaker (Santa Ynez) Sauvignon Blanc
• Best of Dessert: Ruth Stewart (Paso Robles) Honey Wine
• Best of Red: Jim McPherson (Cambria) Red Blend
• Best of Rosé: Brad Bunkelman (Santa Maria) Deep Rosé Blend

For the complete list of results click here. 

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”

 

Comments

