Winter events in San Luis Obispo

Schedule of upcoming events in San Luis Obispo

– The City of San Luis Obispo shared the following upcoming winter events and encourages the public to connect, celebrate, learn and be entertained this season:

SLO Jewish Film Festival – January 9-30; slojff.com – The Twelfth Annual San Luis Obispo Jewish Film Festival will be held online from January 9-30. The festival, noted for celebrating cultural diversity, is doing a “deep-dive” this year into further revealing how Jewish Culture and Jewish Faith are expressed all over the world. “Our Global Mishpacha” is this year’s theme. Mishpacha is the Hebrew term for family and friends. For the full festival line-up and to purchase tickets head to slojff.com.

Cal Poly Arts Broadway Series – January 26, 27, Feb. 2; calpolyarts.org – The first Broadway show of the year is a double feature of Fiddler on the Roof. Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I, and 2017 ’s Tony-winning Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece, set in the small Russian village of Anatevka at the beginning of the 20th Century.

On Feb. 2, Waitress will make its debut at Harold Miossi Hall. Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this hilarious hit Broadway musical features Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life. Learn more and buy tickets at calpolyarts.org.

SLO Symphony Main Stage Concerts – Feb. 5 , March 5 ; slosymphony.org – SLO Symphony’s 60th anniversary season is bringing two shows this winter. On Feb. 5 , Sound the Trumpet will bring noted soloist Andrew Balio, Principal Trumpet of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, to the SLO Symphony under the baton of Maestro Andrew Sewell.

Celebrating Our Artists on March 5 will be conducted by Maestro Andrew Sewell and includes the SLO Youth Symphony and highlights SLO Symphony musicians from across the county. They will be performing pieces from renowned composers including Bach, Cowell and Honegger. Learn more about the event and purchase tickets at slosymphony.org.

Central Coast Bioneers Conference – Feb. 26; ecologistics.org – Anyone interested in creating a resilient and healthy community that is environmentally and economically sustainable is invited to attend the Central Coast Bioneers Conference, a leading-edge forum where participants can see tomorrow today: a future environment of hope. Featuring author and environmental journalist, Mary Ellen Hannibal, as the keynote speaker there will also be many opportunities for participants to connect with hundreds or thousands of engaged folks making a real difference. Learn more about the lineup and sign up at ecologistics.org.

San Luis Obispo International Film Festival – March 8-13; slofilmfest.org – For the first time in three years, the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival is planning to be back in person — while still offering their popular virtual experiences. The festival is celebrating it’s 28th year and will be adding new venues for screenings in addition to classics like the Fremont and Palm Theatres. Discover the lineup once it’s announced and get your tickets at slofilmfest.org.

SLOMA 2022 Mural Project – March 15; sloma.org – The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art building will be painted in a sweeping mural once again. The current mural Pacificaribbean will be painted over as a new artist creates their vision on the museum’s exterior. The piece is set to commence in March, with more details coming soon. Stay tuned for information on the artist and piece at sloma.org.

For more information about events, attractions and what’s new in San Luis Obispo, call the SLO Chamber Visitor Center at (877) SLO-TOWN or visit the city’s official tourism website at VisitSLO.com.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related