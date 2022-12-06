75 tons of snow coming to North County for Winter Wonderland

Popular event is Friday

– Over 75 tons of snow is on its way to Atascadero. Winter Wonderland is back for another exciting snow-driven event in Downtown Atascadero on Friday, Dec. 9 from 5-9 p.m.

Atascadero’s Sunken Gardens and the entire downtown will be transformed into a “magical snowy paradise.” Attendees will experience snow piles as well as a massive snow slide built by the Kiwanis Club of Atascadero, Cuesta Springs Ice Company, and Premier Ag. This year’s snow-themed events also include Joe’s Little Train operated by the Elks Club of Atascadero, a variety of obstacle courses, gladiator joust, bounce houses, and bungee jump from Bubble Fun 101, a special visit by the California Mid-State Fair Queen’s court, face painting, and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

This event also offers shopping from downtown merchants and over 50 craft and food vendors, plus visitors can experience musical entertainment at the historic city hall.

Following is the entertainment schedule:

5 p.m. – Announcement of the Trail of Lights Winners

5:05 p.m. – Fine Arts Academy Monarch Choir & All District Elementary Choir

5:30 p.m. – Motions Academy of Dance

5:55 p.m. – Fine Arts Academy of Dance

6:20 p.m. – Atascadero High School Choirs

6:40 p.m. – Atascadero Middle School Choirs.

7-9 p.m. – Holiday Music by Medina Light Show Design

All evening, Scooter Demonstrations by A-Town Park

To kick off the evening, Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance at the massive snow slide area and Santa is planning to take the first sled ride along with an Elf or two. If you miss Santa and Mrs. Claus at the snow slide, catch them at Historic City Hall until 8 p.m. The North Pole entrance for Santa will be on the West Mall side of the building.

For a schedule of entertainment, go to https://www.visitatascadero.com/events/index.php?id=501.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media