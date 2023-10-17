Witches and Warlocks Paddle returns to Morro Bay Oct. 29

Participants are encouraged to dress up, embrace the event’s magical theme

– Morro Bay’s Witches and Warlocks Paddle will make its return on Oct. 29. The event invites participants to join fellow witches and wizards for a paddle across the bay, with the backdrop of Morro Rock.

Participants are encouraged to dress up and embrace the event’s magical theme. Beyond being a unique outing, the Witches Paddle also serves as a charitable endeavor, with proceeds going to support the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants should meet at Coleman Park, 101 Coleman Drive at the north end of the bay along the Embarcadero, for a “ghoulish morning on the water.”

For more information about the event, click here.

Share To Social Media