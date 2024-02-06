Woman convicted of felony hit and run

Laura Lee Millar struck a police officer while driving under the influence causing injury

– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that a San Luis Obispo County jury has found Laura Lee Millar, 44, of Santa Maria, guilty of striking a police officer with her car and driving under the influence of alcohol causing serious injury.

District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that a San Luis Obispo County jury has found Laura Lee Millar, 45, guilty of three of the four charged counts, including felony hit and run causing injury, felony driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and felony driving with a blood alcohol level exceeding .08% causing injury. The jury also found true that Millar personally inflicted great bodily injury on the Arroyo Grande Police Officer she struck with her car. They found Millar not guilty of the charge of assault on a peace officer.

During the one week trial, jurors heard evidence that on Feb. 23, the Arroyo Grande Police Department was dispatched to Courtland Street and Grand Avenue regarding an argument between two individuals, one being Laura Lee Millar. When the officers arrived, Millar fled the scene in her car. As she drove through the parking lot, officers verbally told her to stop. An officer attempted to stop Millar as she drove from the parking lot onto Grand Avenue by walking to the front of Millar’s vehicle, shining a flashlight through her front windshield and commanding her to stop. Millar did not stop and struck the officer causing significant injury. She then drove from the scene.

About 30 minutes later, a California Highway Patrol officer observed Millar driving southbound on Highway 101 in Buellton at speeds up to 100 miles per hour. It was determined Millar was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Millar faces a maximum of six years, eight months in state prison at her sentencing hearing scheduled for Feb. 29, in Dept. 1 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, Honorable Matthew Guerrero presiding.

The case was investigated by the Arroyo Grande Police Department and the California Highway Patrol (Buellton) and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Cameron Simoes, who is assigned to prosecute Crimes Against Peace Officers.

A copy of the charging document can be found here, and a copy of the defendant's booking photo can be found here.

Please contact Assistant District Attorney Eric J. Dobroth at (805) 781-5819 with any questions.

