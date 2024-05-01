Woman jumps from Del Rio Road highway overcrossing

– A 36-year-old woman jumped from the Del Rio Road overcrossing onto the northbound lanes of Highway 101 on Wednesday in North County. She died as a result, according to reports and the California Highway Patrol Templeton office. The incident is being reported as a suicide.

The Atascadero Police Department is investigating the incident. CHP handled the traffic control and redirected traffic up and over the bridge. Traffic lanes have since been reopened.

The Atascadero Police Department released the following press release:

At approximately 11:37 a.m., the Atascadero Police Department and the California Highway Patrol were alerted to a distressing event on the Del Rio overpass, involving reports of a female individual jumping onto northbound Highway 101. Officers from the Atascadero Police Department, California Highway Patrol, as well as deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department and personnel from the City of Atascadero Fire Department, responding to the scene.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered a female adult deceased in the northbound lanes of Highway 101, indicating an apparent suicide. Our hearts go out to the individual and their loved ones during this difficult time.

In the interest of a thorough investigation, northbound Highway 101 was temporarily closed for approximately one and a half hours. The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

The Atascadero Police Department is actively investigating this tragic incident and urges anyone with pertinent information to come forward. If you have any details that could assist in our investigation, please contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.

We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by this unfortunate event.

