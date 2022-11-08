Paso Robles News|Tuesday, November 8, 2022
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Woman reported missing, sheriff’s office seeks information
  • Follow Us!

Woman reported missing, sheriff’s office seeks information 

Posted: 6:35 am, November 8, 2022 by News Staff
missing person

Haley Dockstader, 29.

Haley Dockstader, 29, last made contact with her family on Aug. 4

– On Oct. 21, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person from San Luis Obispo County.

Haley Dockstader, 29, last made contact with her family on Aug. 4 and never arrived at her intended destination.

Dockstader is white, 5′ 0″ tall, 100 pounds with straight red/blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has a flower tattoo on her face and a tattoo of the name “Robert” on her neck. She is known to frequent various locations in San Luis Obispo County.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, they should contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

 

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.