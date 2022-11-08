Woman reported missing, sheriff’s office seeks information

Haley Dockstader, 29, last made contact with her family on Aug. 4

– On Oct. 21, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person from San Luis Obispo County.

Haley Dockstader, 29, last made contact with her family on Aug. 4 and never arrived at her intended destination.

Dockstader is white, 5′ 0″ tall, 100 pounds with straight red/blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has a flower tattoo on her face and a tattoo of the name “Robert” on her neck. She is known to frequent various locations in San Luis Obispo County.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, they should contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media