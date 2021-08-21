Woman shot in the leg, man arrested in Grover Beach

‘Family disturbance’ leads to arrest of Larry Robert Furr, 73

–On Thursday at about 6:08 p.m., Grover Beach Police Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North 16th Street for a report of an armed family disturbance with shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and contacted an adult woman outside the home. Officers determined there were two more adults still inside the home and one male adult was armed with a pistol. Officers established a perimeter with the assistance of the Arroyo Grande Police, Pismo Beach Police, San Luis Obispo Sheriff, California Highway Patrol, and San Luis Obispo County Probation.

About 30 minutes later, a second adult woman ran from the home and was contacted by officers. Thirty minutes later, the adult man exited the home unarmed and followed the commands of the officers. He was taken into custody without incident. Preliminary investigation has determined the second adult female was shot once in a leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated.

On Friday, GBPD Detectives, with the assistance of Investigators from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, served a search warrant on the residence in question during the overnight hours. Investigators collected articles of evidence to include the suspected firearm used in this incident.

Detectives arrested Larry Robert Furr, 73, of Grover Beach for the following charges:

Assault with a firearm on a person

Discharge of a firearm in a gross negligent manner

Furr was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail and has a $50,000 bond. The victim, a 33 year-old Grover Beach woman was treated and released for a gunshot wound to her leg.

The identity of the victim will not be released. Per recent California Legislative changes (Assembly Bill 1475) and GBPD policy changes, GBPD says they will not be releasing the booking photo of Larry R. Furr.

