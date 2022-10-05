Women’s business center serving North County offers free services

Center offers consulting services, workshops, 12-week entrepreneurial training courses

– The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Central California Women’s Business Center (WBC) serving North County, a full-service, technical assistance, and training resource for entrepreneurs. This resource is a partnership with Mission Community Services Corporation (MCSC), a 501(c)3 that has been host to the Small Business Administration WBC since October 2006. The WBC focuses especially on underserved, low-to-moderate income, minority women and veterans, but welcomes everyone, not only women. All services are free and also offered in Spanish.

“We’re proud to partner with the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce to provide better, in-person accessibility to our clients residing or operating businesses in North County,” said Charlene Rosales, program director, “In addition to consulting services, we offer workshops and 12-week entrepreneurial training courses throughout the year. We are here to help our clients become successful, self-sustaining contributors to our local economy and assist them in advancing their dreams.”

Office hours with the WBC’s professional business consultants are available by appointment at the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce. Interested participants can sign up for free one-on-one consulting sessions by calling (805) 595-1357 or emailing info@mcscorp.org. Email, phone, and virtual consulting are also available.

“Whether you’re just starting your business or five years in, the Women’s Business Center can help,” says Josh Cross, Atascadero Chamber President/CEO. “A variety of free, online workshops are offered weekly covering accounting, marketing, networking, writing a business plan, even how to create a work culture of kindness.”

The MCSC website (www.mcscorp.org) and its YouTube channel offer many free public resources.

People interested in learning more are encouraged to contact the Atascadero Chamber at (805) 466-2044 or visit https://www.mcscorp.org.

