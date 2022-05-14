Women’s volleyball league registration deadline approaching

League play starts May 23

– The Paso Robles Recreation Services Department hosts a competitive women’s volleyball league Monday nights from 6:30-9:30 at Centennial Park Gym, comprised of from four to eight teams. Each team is guaranteed twelve matches (2 matches a night, 6 weeks of play) with the top four teams progressing to playoffs. League play starts May 23 and runs until July 11.

Team registration is $306 which covers referees, equipment and prizes. The registration deadline is May 31. Registration is in person only on the first night of play. Payment is due in full for each team on that evening. Teams must pay in full on the first night of play. Players must be at least 13 years of age. Each team will need a minimum of six players.

There is an annual $6 mandatory insurance dues fee per player (which covers the calendar year) payable to Greg Cunningham. For questions call/text Greg Cunningham at (805) 610-7956 or email pasorec.volleyball@gmail.com, or click here for more information.

