Woods Humane celebrates Betty White with donation challenge, adoption special

$100-off adoption special happening today in honor of her 100th birthday

– Woods Humane Society honors the legacy of Betty White with a one-day donation challenge and a $100-off adoption promotion on what would have been her 100th birthday, today, Jan. 17, 2022.

The iconic actress, comedian, and animal advocate passed away on Dec. 31, 2021, at the age of 99, sparking the viral “Betty White Challenge.” The nationwide movement calls fans to donate $5 to an animal rescue or shelter in her name. Woods has created a secure online donation page dedicated to the challenge and will cover up to $100 on all adult animal adoption fees on Jan. 17 to commemorate her long life of service to animals.

Regular adoption fees for adult dogs and cats at Woods range from $65 to $150. On Betty White’s birthday, fees for senior dogs and both senior and adult cats will be waived entirely, and fees for adult dogs will be just $50.

“The viral Betty White Challenge is such a perfect way to honor a woman who dedicated her life to animals,” says Woods Humane Society CEO Neil Trent. “Woods is proud to join in memorializing her by participating in the challenge and by passing the support on to help dogs and cats find a home on her birthday.”

Fans who wish to donate to the cause can do so electronically at www.WoodsHumane.org/Betty. Donations can also be made by cash or check, in person, or by mail. For those inspired by White’s example, Woods Humane Society also offers information about how to make a planned gift to ensure a brighter future for homeless dogs and cats on the Central Coast through its Legacy Circle.

For more event information, visit www.WoodsHumane.org or call (805) 543-9316. Woods Humane Society is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave., San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 and at 2300 Ramona Rd., Atascadero, CA 93422.

