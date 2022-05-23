Woods Humane to host ‘Roaring ’20s’ gala fundraiser

Tickets now available for June 4 event

– Tickets are now available for Woods Humane Society’s 20th Annual Tails Gala fundraiser to be held on June 4th at Oyster Ridge in Santa Margarita. With a “Roaring ’20s” event theme, Woods invites guests to dust off their pinstriped suits and flapper dresses for a swanky evening of fun, all in the name of saving homeless dogs and cats.

“After having to postpone this crucial fundraising event two years in a row due to the pandemic, we are beyond thrilled to be able to safely host our friends and supporters once again, in person, and celebrate them for their ongoing support of our mission,” says Woods Director of Development Emily L’Heureux.

“Proceeds from the evening will help us provide loving homes to thousands of cats and dogs, support our spay/neuter efforts for the community, continue our humane education programs in local schools, sustain our foster program for abandoned kittens and animals in need, expand our dog obedience classes, and much more,” L’Heureux says.

She explains that as a nonprofit dog and cat adoption center, Woods Humane Society is supported solely by donations, grants, bequests, fundraising events and fees for services. “With both the cost of care and the number of animals in need of shelter rising this year, we would not be able to continue providing the highest level of services to so many pets without the help of the generous participants in this gala, which is our most important fundraising event of the year.”

Woods Humane Society says it costs an average of $800 per animal to provide the industry-leading shelter, veterinary care, training, and adoption services it maintains at its facilities in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero. Working closely with overcrowded partner shelters across the state, and with individuals who are no longer able to care for their pets, the organization has helped more than 2,200 animals so far in the current Fiscal Year. As part of its commitment to managing homeless pet populations, its medical team has also performed more than 5,400 spay/neuter surgeries this Fiscal Year for animals in their care as well as for partner rescue organizations and for publicly owned pets.

The gala will feature a cocktail and wine reception, catered dinner from Trumpet Vine, exclusive access to a robust silent auction, an engaging dinner show, and a unique live auction showcasing many local businesses and services.

Tickets to the event cost $220 each or $1,920 for a table of eight, and space is limited. Ticket sales will close on May 26, 2022. To learn more about the event, buy tickets, or donate, visit http://auctria.events/Tails2022.

