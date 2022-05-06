Wrestling season underway at Paso Robles middle schools 

Paso Robles News|Friday, May 6, 2022
Posted: 6:15 am, May 6, 2022 by News Staff

Tiana Basulto is the only female wrestler on the team.

Lewis and Flamson take on Atascadero Middle School in an exhibition dual meet

– The Paso Robles middle school wrestling season is underway. This week, Lewis and Flamson schools took on Atascadero Middle School in an exhibition dual meet.wrestling 1

Both Flamson and Lewis wrestled tough, according to Coach Nate Ybarra. “There were some very exciting matches and the middle schoolers are doing all the moves we have been teaching them, which is why they are having success,” he said.wrestling 2

Flamson and Lewis travel to San Luis High School for the Central Coast Wrestling League on Saturday, May 14. The wrestling starts at 10 a.m.

 

