Paso Robles High School wrestling team competes in Madera

Paso Robles placed 14 out of 45 schools

– The Paso Robles High School wrestling team competed this weekend at the Chukchansi Invite at Madera South High School.

Christian Davidson won his weight class at 220 lbs. He also received the champion of champions award for most outstanding upper-weight wrestler. Leo Kemp also placed 5th in a tough heavyweight bracket. Dominic Marquez earned 4th at the 115 pound weight class.

Paso Robles placed 14 as a team out of 45 schools.

–Wrestling Coach Nate Ybarra

