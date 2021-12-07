Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Paso Robles High School wrestling team competes in Madera 

Posted: 6:34 am, December 7, 2021 by News Staff

Paso Robles placed 14 out of 45 schools

– The Paso Robles High School wrestling team competed this weekend at the Chukchansi Invite at Madera South High School.wrestling 2

Christian Davidson won his weight class at 220 lbs. He also received the champion of champions award for most outstanding upper-weight wrestler. Leo Kemp also placed 5th in a tough heavyweight bracket. Dominic Marquez earned 4th at the 115 pound weight class.

Paso Robles placed 14 as a team out of 45 schools.

–Wrestling Coach Nate Ybarra

