Wrestling team competes in Santa Maria

Bearcats walked away with the second place team win in the tournament

– On Saturday, the Paso Robles High School JV Wrestling team traveled to Santa Maria High school to compete in the CCAA JV Finals Tournament. The Bearcats walked away with the second place team win in the tournament.

Ashton Wirkus, Saul Coronado and Gabe Morones placed first. Alex Olvera placed third, Christian Hernandez and Andreb Toeibio placed fourth, and Maverick Ortiz, Chris Jewett and Jose Martinez placed 6th. Varsity girl wrestler Denisse de La Cruz Lopez took the second place win.

“We left with our heads held high bringing twelve wrestlers and leaving with nine wearing well earned medals,” said coach Nate Ybarra.

This weekend, the varsity team is traveling to the first round of CIFS Div 1 in Bakersfield.

Share To Social Media