Paso Robles News|Tuesday, February 6, 2024
You are here: Home » Sports » Wrestling team competes in Santa Maria
  • Follow Us!

Wrestling team competes in Santa Maria 

Posted: 8:27 am, February 5, 2024 by News Staff

Wrestling team competes in Santa Maria

Bearcats walked away with the second place team win in the tournament

– On Saturday, the Paso Robles High School JV Wrestling team traveled to Santa Maria High school to compete in the CCAA JV Finals Tournament. The Bearcats walked away with the second place team win in the tournament.

Ashton Wirkus, Saul Coronado and Gabe Morones placed first. Alex Olvera placed third, Christian Hernandez and Andreb Toeibio placed fourth, and Maverick Ortiz, Chris Jewett and Jose Martinez placed 6th. Varsity girl wrestler Denisse de La Cruz Lopez took the second place win.

Wrestling team competes in Santa Maria

Alex Olvera.

“We left with our heads held high bringing twelve wrestlers and leaving with nine wearing well earned medals,” said coach Nate Ybarra.

This weekend, the varsity team is traveling to the first round of CIFS Div 1 in Bakersfield.

Joel Perez

Joel Perez.

Maverick Ortiz.

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Sports, Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.