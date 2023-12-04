Wrestling team scores highest of all teams at tournament in Santa Cruz

– The Paso Robles High School Freshman/Sophomore wrestling team took over the Ed Ferrell Classic tournament in Santa Cruz this weekend.

Twelve out of the 14 wrestlers that attended from PRHS received a medal placing first, second, or third. This ranked the Bearcats the highest scoring school out of 31 teams that attended.

The public is invited to come watch the action here locally at Paso Robles High School this Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Gil Asa gym.

