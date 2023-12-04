Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Wrestling team scores highest of all teams at tournament in Santa Cruz 

Posted: 6:37 am, December 4, 2023 by News Staff
Gabriel Morones and Chris Jewett

– The Paso Robles High School Freshman/Sophomore wrestling team took over the Ed Ferrell Classic tournament in Santa Cruz this weekend.

Ashton Wirkus.

Twelve out of the 14 wrestlers that attended from PRHS received a medal placing first, second, or third. This ranked the Bearcats the highest scoring school out of 31 teams that attended.

Ellis Kopper.

The public is invited to come watch the action here locally at Paso Robles High School this Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Gil Asa gym.

Andre Turibio.

Christian Hernandez.

 

