Yachtley Crew performing at Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Tickets go on sale Friday

– Yachtley Crew, the acclaimed Southern California band synonymous with the Yacht Rock revival, is set to perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles.

The band will bring their “Full Steam Ahead Tour” to Paso Robles on Saturday, Aug. 31, as part of their nationwide tour promoting their debut EP “Seas The Day,” released via Jimmy Buffett’s Mailboat Records.

Fans in Paso Robles and beyond will have the opportunity to experience Yachtley Crew’s unique blend of nostalgia and entertainment as they perform hits from the late ’70s and early ’80s, including their own original song “S*x on the Beach.” Produced and mixed by Grammy award-winning Chris Lord-Alge, “Seas the Day” has been praised for its vibrant energy and modern twist on classic yacht rock tunes.

Under the management of industry veteran Andy Gould and represented by Jim Lenz at TKO, Yachtley Crew has captured the attention of audiences nationwide with their captivating performances and authentic sound. Their lineup, featuring lead vocalist Phillip Daniel (Philly Ocean) and other nautically-themed members, promises an evening of music and fun.

The band’s upcoming performance at Vina Robles Amphitheatre is expected to draw fans of all ages, eager to sing along to beloved hits such as Boz Scaggs’ “Lido Shuffle,” Ace’s “How Long,” and Christopher Cross’ “Ride Like the Wind.” Yachtley Crew’s reputation for delivering high-energy performances and engaging with their audience ensures that the Paso Robles concert will be a highlight of their tour.

Tickets for the Vina Robles Amphitheatre performance go on sale Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Share To Social Media