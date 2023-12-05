Yelp’s highest-rated restaurants in Paso Robles

– Paso Robles holds many wineries, eateries and markets that are favorites among tourists and locals. Find below the highest-ranked Paso Robles restaurants In 2023 according to Yelp.

Lebber’s Pizza

Rating: 5.0 (22 reviews)

Address: 2929 Limestone Way

Opening days/hours: Thursday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Sunday through Wednesday.

Highest review: “The best pizza in San Luis Obispo County by far. Wood-fired pizza, cooked in a brick oven from Italy, with people who know how to use it. The dough has a sourdough flavor and the texture is amazing. The super creative and flavorful salads, snacks, and pizzas are all worth trying. No matter what I’ve got, it’s been amazing. Owned and operated by a local couple who are raising the bar for quality in the county. They are not cheap but they are putting in the highest quality ingredients and a lot of time and love. You can taste the difference. This is where I want to go when I have the time.” – Joel V.

Website: lebberspizza.com

Cépage at Paris Valley Road Estate Winery

Rating: 5.0 (7 reviews)

Address: 5625 East Highway 46

Opening days/hours: Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Monday through Wednesday.

Highest review: “This restaurant and the winery are spectacular! We loved sitting outside with gorgeous views of the vineyard lined with mature Italian cypress trees. What a great spot to have lunch on a day of wine tasting in Paso Robles! I don’t think I will ever forget the unique delicious taste of the deviled egg appetizer. It is out of this world! Then, I had the duck confit grilled cheese sandwich. It was one of the most flavorful and creative sandwiches I have ever had- so tender, sweet and savory. My husband had the lamb meatballs in a delightful curry sauce. That was also amazing! We chose the perfect wine for our meal – Paris Valley’s Cab Franc. I can’t say enough great things about my experience at this amazing restaurant. The service, the food, the wine, and the beautiful setting will definitely have me going back for more!” – Lora S.

Website: parisvalleyroad.com

Somm’s Kitchen

Rating: 4.9 (453 reviews)

Address: 849 13th Street

Opening days/hours: Thursday to Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Monday through Wednesday.

Highest review: “Really enjoyed this unique meal. The chef was amazing. He prepared dish after dish right in front of us, food just kept coming, and it was so good! He explained all of the dishes and paired each one with wine. We got to try many different kinds of wine from all over the world and he talked about each one. The intimate setting was really nice, everyone is seated around a big bar so you can watch what he’s doing (limited seating so make reservations). It’s priced so reasonably for how much food and wine you get and how incredibly top notch it all was, it’s like you have a gourmet chef preparing a private meal for you. The best part is, the chef was passionate about food, wine and sharing it with us. I can not wait to go back next time I am in town. Left super full and really satisfied!” – Tina C.

Website: sommskitchen.com

Ziggy’s

Rating: 4.8 (108 reviews)

Address: 1227 Pine Street

Opening days/hours: Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Highest review: “Ziggy’s was our first stop on our big honeymoon road trip to central California. We are so glad we stopped by! It was crazy delicious! My wife considers herself a “junk food vegan” so Ziggy’s was her perfect spot! We started out with the avocado egg rolls (SO GOOD) and enjoyed the KCK salad (also incredible), and I had the chick’n sandwich. Everything was so delicious, and the person at the counter was so nice. She gave us a free Ziggy’s sticker! I think I will put it on my laptop. I recommend this spot to anyone, vegans and non vegans. You will enjoy all of the ingredients and flavors that Ziggy’s has to offer. We will definitely be returning, and cannot wait to be back in Paso for more delicious vegan food!” – Zach A.

Website: eatziggys.com

Sunrise Cafe

Rating: 4.7 (139 reviews)

Address: 1413 Riverside Avenue

Opening days/hours: Sunday and Monday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Highest review: “Stopped by for breakfast on Sunday morning. This family owned business offers both inside and outdoor seating. The service is quick and friendly. The owner made a fun balloon for our little one and he enjoyed playing with it while we waited for our food. They offer a good selection of food items for kids as well as adults. We ordered the Denver omelet which comes with your style potatoes and toast + the crab Benedict and they were both very tasty! Highly recommend if you’re looking for breakfast spot for yourself, as a group or family!” – Claudia C.

Website: sunrisecafepaso.com

The Vreamery

Rating: 4.7 (113 reviews)

Address: 1815 Spring Street

Opening days/hours: Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Highest review: “If I could give more stars, this would be a 10. We returned twice during our weeklong stay in Paso, once to eat outside in the courtyard, sharing the Thankful Turkey, Peaceful Piglet and Compassionate Caprese along with a potato salad side. I also got a selection of outstanding cheeses by the ounce to have at the air bnb. It was so delicious and filling, we decided to return for a to go order to take to Moonstone Beach in Cambria. We got a Daily Special – Tuscan slices with mozzarella, tomato, greens and herbs with aioli, Smiling Salami, Thankful Turkey and Compassionate Caprese with rotisserie slices added. It was a perfect lunch by the ocean, and every single bite was amazing. This place is a gem and the vegan cheese vendors they carry are top notch. I plan to return as often as I can!” – Katie T.

Website: thevreamery.com

The Full Belly Deli

Rating: 4.7 (196 reviews)

Address: 1718 Commerce Way

Opening days/hours: Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday.

Highest review: “Cute little sandwich shop in an industrial area in Paso Robles. We stopped in and saw a lot of locals and regulars. They have a long list of sandwiches on their menus, including cold, hot and panini sandwiches. They also have chip bags and daily side salads. Because we went an hour before their 2pm closing, they only had broccoli salad left but I understand they have pasta and other salads usually. You can choose your bread and there are lot of choices including Dutch Crunch bread while supplies last. They get their bread daily from two different local bakeries (including Edna’s in SLO) and it’s super fresh. Park on the street but plenty of spaces available. Next to MB Cabinets.” – Peijean T.

Website: fullbellydelipr.com

Brother’s Cafe 3:16

Rating: 4.7 (255 reviews)

Address: 1487 Creston Road

Opening days/hours: Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Highest review: “Great restaurant if you’re in Paso Robles. Food, service and ambiance are amazing and super friendly. Everyone working here is cheery and enthusiastic. The nutella crepes are yummy and the portions are pretty big. My husband loved his waffles and my son loved his hamburger steak and eggs. Coffee tasted great and strong. I don’t think you could go wrong here, everyone’s food looked amazing coming out of that kitchen. I would come again if ever in the area.” – Bonnie S.

Website: facebook.com/Brotherscafe316

Stokehouse Grill

Rating: 4.7 (271 reviews)

Address: 1114 Pine Street

Opening days/hours: Sunday, Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Monday.

Highest review: “It was my first time in Paso Robles about a week ago and I came here with my family to try this restaurant. I wish I had this place here in my hometown. The food was so so delicious! The empanadas were my favorite (I even got an order to go). I recommend ordering the lamb chops, they are amazing, you will not regret it. The service was outstanding, our sever was so sweet and so helpful. The chef was also so kind to come out and say hello as we wanted to thank him and let him know how amazing his food was. This restaurant is Latino owned, so it hit close to home and made me even more excited to visit in the future. I will definitely come here any time I am in Paso Robles! I highly recommend this place!” – Vanessa R.

Website: stokehousegrill.com