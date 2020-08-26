Young child reportedly given CPR at Lake Nacimiento, transported to hospital



–Emergency personnel responded to a possible drowning at Lake Nacimiento on Tuesday, according to a report.

A young child was seen being given CPR near the boat ramp in the main marina parking lot of Lake Nacimiento on Tuesday afternoon. In the report, it was said that the child was estimated to be 4-years-old, but a later update said scanner traffic reported personnel being en-route to Twin Cities Hospital with a 7-year-old male patient.

The child was reportedly underwater at least two minutes, the report says. A CHP rescue helicopter responded to the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

