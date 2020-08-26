Paso Robles News|Wednesday, August 26, 2020
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Young child reportedly given CPR at Lake Nacimiento, transported to hospital
  • Follow Us!

Young child reportedly given CPR at Lake Nacimiento, transported to hospital 

Posted: 4:00 am, August 26, 2020 by News Staff


–Emergency personnel responded to a possible drowning at Lake Nacimiento on Tuesday, according to a report.

A young child was seen being given CPR near the boat ramp in the main marina parking lot of Lake Nacimiento on Tuesday afternoon. In the report, it was said that the child was estimated to be 4-years-old, but a later update said scanner traffic reported personnel being en-route to Twin Cities Hospital with a 7-year-old male patient.

The child was reportedly underwater at least two minutes, the report says. A CHP rescue helicopter responded to the scene.

No further information is available at this time.



Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.