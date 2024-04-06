Paso Robles News|Saturday, April 6, 2024
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Young leader advocates for playground upgrades at Fort Hunter Liggett
  • Follow Us!

Young leader advocates for playground upgrades at Fort Hunter Liggett 

Posted: 5:08 am, April 6, 2024 by News Staff
Young leader advocates for playground upgrades at Fort Hunter Liggett

Nine-year-old Julia Hudson with her mother Sandra Hudson, the Fort Hunter Liggett Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Trotter and Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Amorris Conley with the “Book of Ideas” outlining ways to improve the playgrounds and dog parks. (Photo by 1st Sgt Andy Neal, FHL HHC).

Nine-year-old Julia Hudson reaches out to garrison commander to present book of ideas

– Nine-year-old Julia Hudson has taken on a leadership role in line with the Month of the Military Child’s theme of “Military Children and Youth: Brave, Fearless, and Resilient.” Heeding her mother’s advice to “speak up to make a change,” Julia reached out to the Fort Hunter Liggett garrison commander to present her ideas for enhancing playgrounds and dog parks on post.

Young leader advocates for playground upgrades at Fort Hunter Liggett

Photo by Amy Phillips.

Julia went beyond mere suggestions, creating a booklet outlining her proposals and providing a site tour for the Fort Hunter Liggett commander. Among her ideas are the addition of “spinner and steppingstone wiggly things” to the Abrams and Javelin Court playgrounds. She also advocates for improving existing dog parks and potentially adding new ones due to “so many empty spots.”

Accompanied by her mother Sandra Hudson, Julia met with Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Trotter and Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Amorris Conley to discuss her “Book of Ideas” aimed at improving the playgrounds and dog parks.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.