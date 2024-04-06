Young leader advocates for playground upgrades at Fort Hunter Liggett

Nine-year-old Julia Hudson reaches out to garrison commander to present book of ideas

– Nine-year-old Julia Hudson has taken on a leadership role in line with the Month of the Military Child’s theme of “Military Children and Youth: Brave, Fearless, and Resilient.” Heeding her mother’s advice to “speak up to make a change,” Julia reached out to the Fort Hunter Liggett garrison commander to present her ideas for enhancing playgrounds and dog parks on post.

Julia went beyond mere suggestions, creating a booklet outlining her proposals and providing a site tour for the Fort Hunter Liggett commander. Among her ideas are the addition of “spinner and steppingstone wiggly things” to the Abrams and Javelin Court playgrounds. She also advocates for improving existing dog parks and potentially adding new ones due to “so many empty spots.”

Accompanied by her mother Sandra Hudson, Julia met with Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Trotter and Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Amorris Conley to discuss her “Book of Ideas” aimed at improving the playgrounds and dog parks.

