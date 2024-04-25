Young local boxer is a rising star

Grettell Cruz represents local boxing studio

– Grettell Cruz, a sophomore at Paso Robles High School, is now ranked as the number one Paso Robles female amateur boxer and has competed in multiple competitions on a state and national level. She trains at the Goat Shack Boxing Club in Paso Robles.

“Grettell is an extremely hard-working athlete and student…she is juggling her academics and also being an elite athlete which is very stressful at times but her resilience and discipline keeps her motivated to keep growing not only as an athlete but as a person as well. She is a good example to lots of the kids at Goat Shack Boxing Club and her peers she is surrounded by,” said Goat Shack Boxing Club coach JJ Subia.

In November 2023, Cruz competed in the Central California Regional Silver Gloves in Fresno and qualified for the December 2023 State Silver Gloves in Los Angeles. She then competed in the February 2024 National Silver Gloves that took place in Kansas, Missouri. She won her match against Florida resident Elaina Cisero for the 95 pounds, 15-16 years old female division.

“Elaina Cisero was a much more experienced fighter with over 17 amateur fights, considering it was only [Cruz’s] third amateur bout it was an amazing achievement so early in her boxing career,” Subia said.

Cruz’s latest competition this month was the 2024 Central California Junior Olympic Tournament.

“[Goat Shack Boxing Club has] created a safe and healthy community in the community of Paso Robles with plenty of kids [and] adults from all around the 805 working together instilling discipline and a hard work ethic into one another…we are very proud of everyone involved in creating such a great space for our community. [We’re] grateful for the City of Paso Robles and SLO County as a whole, we are bringing back boxing to the area in a big way and are very excited for the future,” Subia said.

Goat Shack Boxing Club opened in January 2023 and is located at 3523 Combine Street in Paso Robles. For more information, call (805) 453-7553 or visit their Instagram page.