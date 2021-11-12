Youth arts collaborative student art prints up for auction

Proceeds benefit art project with Paso Robles Youth Arts Students & Professional Artist Joe Thomas

– The “Cheers2YouthArts” Silent Auction features colorful collaborative art pieces created by local students, and the auction of these art pieces will support continuing youth arts programs that benefit local children and teens.

Wine industry and other business partners now have the collaborative art pieces on display. Check them out while sipping Paso Robles wine or place a bid on the event site pryoutharts.org/c2ya. The silent auction closes Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.

The farm animals represented in the art pieces are current residents at From the Heart Animal Sanctuary in Paso Robles. Learn more about them here.

For more information about the auction, contact Amy Coletta, development coordinator at (805) 392-5077. For more information about about Paso Robles Youth Arts Center, visit their website: https://pryoutharts.org/

