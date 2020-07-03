Youth Arts Foundation seeking artists for virtual art auction

–The Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation is hosting a virtual art auction showcasing fine art by local artists, from July 24 to Aug. 2 to help bridge a funding gap of $46,000 in this year’s programming.

PRYAF has always relied on the generosity of the community to keep its doors open. This year, due to the virus, they were forced to cancel all fundraising events and student performances for the foreseeable future. Other local events which typically benefit PRYAF

have been canceled as well, leaving the center with a serious financial shortage and many donors wishing to help.

On March 13, n, a popular youth arts center, was forced to temporarily close its doors to protect students, families, and staff from the spread of the COVID-19. Nearly 400 students (5-18 years old) were left waiting for the return of their favorite afterschool classes in art, theater, music, dance, and creative enrichment. PRYAF instructors and leaders quickly responded by producing a “Virtual Studio” series of 30, visual, and performing arts classes designed to keep students connected and creating art from home during the quarantine.

“The art community has always been behind PRYAF from the beginning when Artist and Philanthropist Donna Berg gathered community leaders for a common goal, to serve our youth,” said Emily Jagger, Director of Development. “We know that we have many friends in the art community that want to help – those that make art and those that enjoy collecting it. We hope the two will come together to stand with our young artists who need their support. Artists are the best at thinking outside the box, to find a solution to a problem. Our students are learning those lessons as well. Why not celebrate our local artists for what they do and what they can teach our students in the process?”

Donate your art

The auction is a non-themed, online exhibition representing a wide range of artistic expression in all media. All artists will be celebrated on a professional platform and PRYAF will choose a minimum of three pieces to feature during the auction. Artists will donate at least 50-percent of the final sale price to PRYAF and may be asked to speak on behalf of their work and participation in the exhibit. There are many opportunities to celebrate and cross-promote artists. Please consider donating a piece that best represents your work and do it quickly.

Submissions must be received by July 15, 2020, at 5 p.m.

To Donate: Contact Ashley Jones, Development Coordinator at ashley@pryaf.org or call 805-238-5825.

Exhibition timeline:

• July 15: Submission deadline via email, ashley@pryaf.org

• July 24: Virtual Art Auction begins at 7a.m., online (link to follow) • August 2: Virtual Art Auction ends at 8 p.m.

For information regarding donating, volunteering, attending performances, fundraisers, or classes, please contact the PRYAF office at (805) 238-5825 or visit pryaf.org.

