Youth leadership program visits local hospital

Program’s mantra is ‘building tomorrow’s leaders today’

– Leadership North County, a program of the Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce, visited Twin Cities Community Hospital last week to learn about various styles of leadership in a healthcare setting and the many types of leadership opportunities at one of San Luis Obispo County’s largest employers.

“It’s great to have the Leadership North County program back and we embraced the opportunity to help them see behind the scenes a little and the privilege of providing care to the North County,” said Eleze Armstrong, CEO of Twin Cities Community Hospital. “Empowering leadership is an important part of Tenet Health’s culture and we’re proud to count Leadership alumni among our team members.”

The program, which goes by the mantra, “building tomorrow’s leaders today,” endeavors to be a catalyst for cultural change and improve communication and leadership in business and community settings. The alumni include individuals representing both large and small businesses, non-profit organizations, and various levels of local government in North County.

The visit to Twin Cities included a tour and meeting with care teams in their departments, as well as a sit-down discussion with Twin Cities’ leadership.

Originally developed by the Atascadero Economic Foundation, the program is now under the Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce and receives significant support from the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce. The program was paused for three years for COVID-19.

The program provides in-depth curriculum that includes various aspects of northern San Luis Obispo County, including agriculture, arts, county and city government, economic development, diversity, education, health, justice, and sustainability. In addition to events like the one hosted at Twin Cities, there are opportunities to interact with experienced leaders to build leadership styles and a deeper understanding of the issues and needs within North County.

