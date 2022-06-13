Youth-led fundraiser brings field trips to the region

Must! Charities Youth Board raises over $9,000

– Grassroots fundraising by the Must! Charities Youth Board raised over $9,000 to support summer field trips at three North County locations of People’s Self-Help Housing with their Camino Scholars program.

Originally challenged to raise $2,500 with a match from local philanthropists, Don and Elaine Witmer, the funding goal was increased in order to provide Ravine Water Park passes for all kids.

“Teens haven’t had an easy go of it the last several years which makes it all the more significant to witness their selflessness to help others so readily,” says Kyle Flaherty, Must! Charities Brand Warrior. “These teens are our community’s future: the philanthropists, the business people, the families that make up our community’s future fabric.”

The Youth Board’s efforts totaled $9,000 and teens delivered summer fun and good news to the kids at People’s Self-Help Housing. Add that $9,000 with the $2,500 match and we not only funded field trips and water park passes; but also, were able to donate to the SLO Food Bank.

The youth board is a group of local high school students making a positive difference through collaboration and dedication to learning about social needs, organizations serving those needs, and their responsibility to make a difference for those less fortunate.

To find out more about Must! Charities’ fundraising charitable campaigns, visit mustcharities.org or call (805) 226-5788.

Advertisement

Related