Mid-State Fair announces first big concert of the summer 

Zac Brown band returning to town

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that the Zac Brown Band is set to perform in concert on Sunday, Jul. 21. The event, part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series presented by Visit SLO CAL, will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. The concert will commence at 7:30 p.m., with no opening act.

Ticket prices for the performance are $50, $75, $120, and $160. The tickets will be available for purchase to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 9. A new program named “Local Fan of the Fair” offers registered local fans the opportunity for one-hour early access to ticket sales. Further details about early access can be found at www.MidStateFair.com.

All tickets can be purchased exclusively on the California Mid-State Fair’s official website, www.MidStateFair.com. The box office cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of tickets bought outside of their official channel.

Zac Brown Band, led by front man Zac Brown, is a Southern rock group with a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning legacy. Over their decade-plus career, the band has achieved six consecutive albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debuting at #1 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart. The group has won three Grammy Awards, sold over 30 million singles, 9 million albums, and garnered more than 11 billion catalog streams. With 16 #1 radio singles, they are the second act to top both the country and active rock formats. Zac Brown Band is renowned for its dynamic live performances and strong musicianship that transcends genre boundaries.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair will run from Jul. 17 to Jul. 28 in Paso Robles, CA. Stay connected with the fair online at www.MidStateFair.com, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

