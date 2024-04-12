Zoo to unveil new beaver mural created by Chumash artist

Mural to be unveiled April 20

– Beavers and their critical role in ecosystems and culture will take center stage on April 20 at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero with the unveiling of a mural crafted by Chumash artist John Khus.

The event, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at 9100 Morro Road, is made possible through the California Coastal Commission White Tail grants program, in collaboration with the San Luis Obispo Beaver Brigade, Charles Paddock Zoo, and the City of Atascadero. The grants program aims to support experiential education and stewardship of the California coast and its watersheds.

Khus, whose artwork has been lauded by Chumash leaders as “striking, beautiful, unique, carrying the voices of our ancestral artists,” has showcased his talent in various Central Coast galleries. His previous work includes the “Tomol Rides Wishtoyo” mural in Cambria, California, which received a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition.

“The Beaver are my relatives, as are all the animals, plants, land, water, and air. So, the importance of this mural is the same as someone might give to a family portrait or ancestral painting,” said Khus.

The mural unveiling will feature remarks from representatives of the SLO Beaver Brigade and the artist himself. Audrey Taub, representing the SLO Beaver Brigade, expressed admiration for the artwork, stating, “The mural represents the beavers tending the waters from the Salinas River all the way to the ocean in Monterey Bay. I love the representation of all of the life forms that depend on the beavers. The three young beavers in the center of it all are just innocently doing their job of being beavers, unaware that all of the other critters around the ponds need them in order to live.”

The SLO Beaver Brigade, a local organization under the fiscal sponsorship of Ecologistics, Inc., initiated in 2020 to raise awareness about beavers in San Luis Obispo County and their contributions to groundwater replenishment, fire protection, and water quality enhancement in creeks and rivers.

The brigade’s efforts include process-based restoration techniques, beaver management tools, and educational programs such as river cleanups, citizen science surveys, tours, public art, and trail signage. The organization frequently offers presentations and tours of beaver habitats on a donation basis to the public.

To learn more about the Beaver Brigade, sign up for a tour, or donate to their efforts, visit slobeaverbrigade.com. For additional information, contact Audrey Taub at audrey@slobeaverbrigade.com or (805) 464-1255.

