ZZ Top’s Elevation tour coming to Paso Robles 

– Renowned rock band ZZ Top, known as “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas,” is scheduled to perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Saturday, Apr. 27. Tickets will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster starting Friday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m.

ZZ Top, with a musical career spanning over 50 years, is recognized globally for its rock, blues, and boogie. The band’s distinctive elements, including beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars, and a magic keychain, have become iconic symbols.

Formed in 1969 in Houston, ZZ Top emerged from the core of two rival bands, Billy Gibbons’ Moving Sidewalks and Frank Beard and Dusty Hill’s American Blues. The 1973 release of “Tres Hombres” brought national attention, featuring the hit “La Grange.” “Eliminator,” released in 1983, marked a paradigm shift, blending roots blues with high-tech trappings, showcased in hits like “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Legs.”

ZZ Top’s extensive touring history spans over five decades, entertaining millions of fans across four continents. The band’s Grammy-nominated documentary, “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas,” reflects on their remarkable journey. Despite Dusty’s temporary departure in 2021, Elwood Francis joined to maintain the band’s original sound.

The enduring appeal of ZZ Top is rooted in their internal mantra: “Tone, Taste, and Tenacity.” Influenced by blues originators and British rockers, ZZ Top’s genuine roots performances set them apart. With hundreds of millions of records sold, official recognition as Heroes of The State of Texas, and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, ZZ Top stands as rock icons, continuing their longstanding commitment.

