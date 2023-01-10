Paso Robles News|Tuesday, January 10, 2023
You are here: Home » Top Stories » 13th Street Bridge is closed as storm fills Salinas River
  • Follow Us!

13th Street Bridge is closed as storm fills Salinas River 

Posted: 5:15 pm, January 9, 2023 by News Staff
Photo of 13th Street Bridge in Paso Robles with Salinas River rising

The Salinas River is rising on Monday afternoon close to the bottom of the 13th Street Bridge near Paso Robles Street. Photo by Garett Manion/Facebook

– Flood waters have forced the closure of the 13th Street bridge between South River Road and Riverside Avenue, Paso Robles Fire Captain Charles Brown reported on Monday at 4:34 p.m.

“Please drive carefully toward higher ground and follow the instructions of law enforcement personnel,” he said. Earlier in the afternoon, the city issued evacuation orders for several low-lying areas in town.

City staff will provide updates as conditions continue to develop.

Salinas River Water Level in Paso Robles
The Salinas River has risen to over 32 feet, as monitored by the US Geological Survey. A level of 29 feet is considered a “minor flood stage”, 33 feet is a “moderate flood stage”, and 37 feet is a “major flood stage.” The water level is expected to continue to rise and more rainfall and thunderstorms are forecasted for Paso Robles.

The city is currently under a flash flood warning, the city has advised residents to stay off the roads, and several accidents and road closures were reported on Monday.

 


Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.