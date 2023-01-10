13th Street Bridge is closed as storm fills Salinas River

– Flood waters have forced the closure of the 13th Street bridge between South River Road and Riverside Avenue, Paso Robles Fire Captain Charles Brown reported on Monday at 4:34 p.m.

“Please drive carefully toward higher ground and follow the instructions of law enforcement personnel,” he said. Earlier in the afternoon, the city issued evacuation orders for several low-lying areas in town.

City staff will provide updates as conditions continue to develop.



The Salinas River has risen to over 32 feet, as monitored by the US Geological Survey. A level of 29 feet is considered a “minor flood stage”, 33 feet is a “moderate flood stage”, and 37 feet is a “major flood stage.” The water level is expected to continue to rise and more rainfall and thunderstorms are forecasted for Paso Robles.

The city is currently under a flash flood warning, the city has advised residents to stay off the roads, and several accidents and road closures were reported on Monday.

