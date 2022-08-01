Annual Paso Robles Rotary Club Winemakers’ Cookoff returns Aug. 13

All proceeds will benefit the Harlow Ford Scholarship Fund

–The 23rd annual Paso Robles Rotary Winemakers’ Cookoff is returning for a night filled with quality wine, gourmet food and fun. Twenty of the region’s best winemakers and breweries will battle it out for the Judges’ Awards and People’s Choice Award. All proceeds will benefit the Harlow Ford Scholarship Fund for local high school seniors. The Paso Robles Rotary Club is dedicated to helping youth in the community.

Last year, the Rotary Club donated more than $75,000 in scholarships. This year they have increased their scholarships to $95,000.

Help them continue supporting local youth and delight your taste buds with choice wine and excellent food at the 23rd Annual Winemakers Cookoff.

The event will be held at the Paso Robles Event Center on Aug. 13 from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $95 and will be available for purchase on April 1. Link for tickets will be available on the event’s website soon.

