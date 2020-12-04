Another arrest made in Trevon Perry homicide case

–On Nov. 24, Marie Holquin was arrested in San Bernardino county for an outstanding warrant directly related to the murder of Trevon Perry. This warrant was issued by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s office and the listed charges were accessory after the fact and witness intimidation.

Holquin was transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail on Dec. 3, where she was questioned by detectives from the Paso Robles Police Department. Holquin is the mother of Nicholas Ron who is currently in custody for the murder of Trevon Perry.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464 and ask for Det. Bryce Lickness. Persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

