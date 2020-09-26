Additional arrests made in Trevon Perry homicide case

–On Wednesday, Paso Robles Police Department detectives, along with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, arrested 22-year-old Nyessa Ron, 18-year-old Valente Holquin III in Victorville, Calif., and 25-year-old Alberto Garzon in Riverside, Calif.., in connection with the murder of Trevon Perry. All three were booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

In July, District Attorney Dan Dow announced 23-year-old Nicholas Ron of Paso Robles was charged with the March 15, 2020 murder of Paso Robles resident Trevon Geary Montway Perry, 27. It is further alleged that Ron used a firearm to commit the murder.

The victim was last seen in Paso Robles during the early morning hours of March 15, 2020. A missing person investigation quickly ensued which developed into a criminal investigation. The criminal investigation led to the discovery of Perry’s bodily remains at a residential location in Riverside County.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call Detective Bryce Lickness at (805) 227-7450. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

The district attorney’s office posted the following on their Facebook in remembrance of murder victims Christopher Wilson and Trevon Perry:

