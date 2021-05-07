Atascadero man arrested for weapons, narcotics
–On Tuesday, May 4 at approximately 2 a.m. an Atascadero Police officer was in the 9400 block of El Camino Real when he observed a person looking into a parked vehicle in a motel parking lot. Upon making contact with the subject, officers noticed he was acting suspicious and appeared to be concealing something in his waistband. The subject was detained and a fixed blade knife was found concealed under his shirt. The officers continued the search and found a .40 caliber pistol also concealed in his waistband.
Because he was in possession of a concealed firearm, Manuel Roy Catron Jr, a 27-year-old Atascadero resident, was placed under arrest. A search incident to arrest was conducted and Catron was also found to be in possession of three additional fixed blade knives, a switchblade, a baggie of suspected methamphetamine, a baggie of suspected heroin, and a baggie containing pills that Catron identified as Xanax.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and officers located a rifle, stun gun, drug paraphernalia, and additional pills.
Catron was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges;
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Prohibited person in possession of ammunition
- Possession of controlled substance while armed
- Possession of controlled substance
- Possession of narcotics
- Carrying a concealed dirk or dagger
- Possession of unlawful paraphernalia
- Possession of controlled substance for sale
- Carrying a switchblade