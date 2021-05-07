Atascadero man arrested for weapons, narcotics 

Paso Robles News|Friday, May 7, 2021
Posted: 8:42 pm, May 6, 2021 by News Staff

–On Tuesday, May 4 at approximately 2 a.m. an Atascadero Police officer was in the 9400 block of El Camino Real when he observed a person looking into a parked vehicle in a motel parking lot. Upon making contact with the subject, officers noticed he was acting suspicious and appeared to be concealing something in his waistband. The subject was detained and a fixed blade knife was found concealed under his shirt. The officers continued the search and found a .40 caliber pistol also concealed in his waistband.

Because he was in possession of a concealed firearm, Manuel Roy Catron Jr, a 27-year-old Atascadero resident, was placed under arrest. A search incident to arrest was conducted and Catron was also found to be in possession of three additional fixed blade knives, a switchblade, a baggie of suspected methamphetamine, a baggie of suspected heroin, and a baggie containing pills that Catron identified as Xanax.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and officers located a rifle, stun gun, drug paraphernalia, and additional pills.

Catron was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges;

  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Prohibited person in possession of ammunition
  • Possession of controlled substance while armed
  • Possession of controlled substance
  • Possession of narcotics
  • Carrying a concealed dirk or dagger
  • Possession of unlawful paraphernalia
  • Possession of controlled substance for sale
  • Carrying a switchblade

