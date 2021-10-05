Atascadero man charged with felonies for lewd acts with minors

Pretrial hearing scheduled for today

–Timothy Patrick Prendeville is facing seven felony charges for lewd acts with minors.

An amended complaint filed Aug 18 by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorneys Office includes allegations of lewd acts with a minor child under 14, violations of section 288 of the California Penal Code (PC) and one misdemeanor violation of section 314.1 of the penal code for indecent exposure. Enhancements are attached to the felonies due to the ages of the victims and that there are multiple victims. The specific charges are three counts for section 288(a), two counts for section 288(b)(1), and two counts for 288(c)(1).

The incidents came to light when parents of the four victims began filing reports with Atascadero Police Department. The incidents are alleged to have occurred from 2011-2015, in 2016, 2018, and 2019. The amended complaint was filed to combine all of incidents into one case. Prendeville was initially charged with two counts of PC 288(c)(1) for crimes that were reported in 2018. He was arraigned on June 19, 2019 on those charges and released on $50,000 bail. He was out on bail when he committed the misdemeanor PC 314.1 (lewd conduct).

The mother of two of the victims alerted the Paso Robles Daily News to the charges against Prendeville. Teresa Lund alleges that the offenses against her children took place in the Prendeville residence.

Prendeville was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on Feb 20, 2020, with $100,000 bail and remains in custody. A pretrial hearing is scheduled in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court for Tues, Oct 5.

If found guilty, Prendeville will be required to register as a sex offender.

