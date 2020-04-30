Atascadero Summer Concerts in the Park postpones opening of concert season to July 11

–The City of Atascadero has announced a fantastic line-up of bands selected for the 2020 Saturday in the Park Summer Concert Series, along with new dates.

The city has postponed the original start date to begin hosting the free, community-oriented events on July 11, 2020. However, with several hundred attendees at an average concert, this plan of action is entirely dependent on the guidelines for gatherings of large groups of people. We are monitoring this situation closely and are working on plans to extend the season into early October.

At this time, the tentative schedule for concerts are set to begin Saturday, July 11 and end Saturday, October 3. Following are the current dates and band information:

July 11 Martin Paris Band (Classic Rock/Country)

(July 18 – No Concert due to Ice Cream Zoofari)

July 25 Garden Party (Folk Rock/60’s & 70’s)

August 1 The Jump Jax (Jump/Swing/Soul/R&B)

(August 8 & 15 –No Concerts due to Cider Fest & Dancing in the Streets)

August 22 Brass Mash (Hard Pop Brass)

August 29 The JD Project (Rock Blues)

September 5 Chad Land Band (Classic Rock/Country)

September 12 Dulcie Taylor Band (Roots Rock)

September 19 925 Band (Pop/Rock/Funk)

(September 26 – No Concert due to Brew at the Zoo)

October 3rd Ghost/Monster (Rock-n-Roll)

All concerts take place at the Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and are free for the entire community to attend. Updates will be posted as provided.

