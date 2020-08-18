Paso Robles News|Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Authorities seek suspect from protest that moved on to Highway 101 

Posted: 7:52 am, August 18, 2020 by News Staff

Photos of a suspect wanted by CHP. Image from CHP.

–The San Luis Obispo area California Highway Patrol issued a call for the public’s help on Friday seeking to identify a suspect from a recent incident.

On Tuesday, July 21, a protest that began in the city of San Luis Obispo ultimately, moved onto Highway 101 and effectively shut down the highway to traffic in both directions.

The suspect in question allegedly broke the rear window out of the vehicle with a skateboard as the vehicle was leaving the area. The CHP is trying to identify the suspect who is responsible for breaking the rear window of the vehicle with the skateboard.

The CHP asks, “If you have any information on the identity of the suspect in question, please contact the San Luis Obispo CHP Area at (805) 594-8700 or contact us through any of our social media platforms.”



