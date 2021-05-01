Football rivalry: Bearcats beat the Greyhounds 42-13

–The Paso Robles Bearcats beat the Atascadero Greyhounds 42-13 at Atascadero High School Friday night. The Bearcats scored three touchdowns in the first quarter to jump to a 21-0 lead, and coasted to victory.

The Bearcats improve to 3-2 in the Mountain League, 5-2 for the season. The Greyhounds conclude the delayed football season with a record of 0-5 in the Ocean Conference, 0-7 overall.

The Righetti Warriors beat the Templeton Eagles 40-29 Friday night at Mike Erb Field. The Eagles Josh Berna scored twice in the first quarter to give Templeton a 14-6 lead. Berna returned a kick-off 90 yards for a touchdown. He also ran for a second touchdown in the first quarter. He rushed for more than 200 yards in the game.

The Warriors led 26-21 at half-time. Defense became a factor in second half, but the Warriors outscored the Warriors 14-8.

The game was interrupted in the 4th quarter for 20 minutes due to an injury to Eagles Senior Anthony Fischer. Fischer was taken from the field in an ambulance to a local hospital. He gave the crowd a thumbs up when he was loaded into the ambulance, which evoked an enthusiastic ovation from the crowd.

The Eagles end the season with a record of 4-3. The Warriors finish at 4-1.

The COVID-19-delayed season is over, but high school football resumes in 90 days.

