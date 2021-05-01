Paso Robles News|Saturday, May 1, 2021
Football rivalry: Bearcats beat the Greyhounds 42-13 

Posted: 7:13 am, May 1, 2021 by News Staff

bearcats sports–The Paso Robles Bearcats beat the Atascadero Greyhounds 42-13 at Atascadero High School Friday night. The Bearcats scored three touchdowns in the first quarter to jump to a 21-0 lead, and coasted to victory.

The Bearcats improve to 3-2 in the Mountain League, 5-2 for the season. The Greyhounds conclude the delayed football season with a record of 0-5 in the Ocean Conference, 0-7 overall.

The Righetti Warriors beat the Templeton Eagles 40-29 Friday night at Mike Erb Field. The Eagles Josh Berna scored twice in the first quarter to give Templeton a 14-6 lead. Berna returned a kick-off 90 yards for a touchdown. He also ran for a second touchdown in the first quarter. He rushed for more than 200 yards in the game.

Eagles Sr Anthony Fischer loaded into ambulance

Eagles Senior Anthony Fischer loaded into an ambulance.

The Warriors led 26-21 at half-time. Defense became a factor in second half, but the Warriors outscored the Warriors 14-8.

The game was interrupted in the 4th quarter for 20 minutes due to an injury to Eagles Senior Anthony Fischer. Fischer was taken from the field in an ambulance to a local hospital. He gave the crowd a thumbs up when he was loaded into the ambulance, which evoked an enthusiastic ovation from the crowd.

The Eagles end the season with a record of 4-3. The Warriors finish at 4-1.

The COVID-19-delayed season is over, but high school football resumes in 90 days.

Templeton and Righetti

Templeton and Righetti players mingling after the game.

