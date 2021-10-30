Bearcats lose to Arroyo Grande in final regular season game

Bearcats, Arroyo Grande Eagles and St. Joseph Knights end the regular season with identical 4-1 conference record

– The Paso Robles Bearcats lost Friday night at Arroyo Grande in their final regular season game. The Arroyo Grande Eagles beat the Bearcats 62-35. The Bearcats fall to 6-3 for the season, 4-1 in conference. The Arroyo Grande Eagles jumped out to a 20-0 lead before the Bearcats scored a touchdown. They led 41-21 at halftime. They recovered a Bearcat fumble early in the 3rd quarter and scored two touchdowns to improve their lead to 55-21.

The Bearcats scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but it was too little- too late. Final score 62-35.

The Bearcats, Arroyo Grande Eagles and St. Joseph Knights end the regular season with identical 4-1 conference records.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the Bearcats will learn whom they will play in the Central Section play-offs, and where.

In Templeton, the Eagles beat Santa Maria 62-20. The Templeton Eagles jumped out to a 25-0 half-time lead, but both team’s offense awakened in the second half. They ended the regular season 5-5, 2-3 in conference.

The Atascadero Greyhounds shutout Morro Bay 34-0. The Greyhounds finish the regular season 2-3 in the Ocean League, 3-7 overall.

Mission Prep beat San Luis Obispo 35-7 to finish 9-0, 5-0 in conference.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement